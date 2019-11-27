MoWesters identify environmental priorities at workshop

Some 20 Montreal West residents took part recently in a participatory workshop, where they identified some local environmental priorities.
According to a statement on the town's website, the meeting was "held as part of MTElles’ experimental projects, led by Concertation Montréal, the Coalition montréalaise des tables de quartier and Relais-femmes." MTElles is an effort to increase the participation of women in local political and community life.
According to the town statement, the workshop included an interactive presentation on the environment, multiple choice questions, roundtable discussions on biodiversity and waste management, and an opportunity to "rank 10 initiatives by order of importance." Each table of participants came up with "one actionable recommendation related to the topic their table was assigned."
Their top priorities turned out to be:
• "Planting public trees on the municipal right-of-way."
• "Weight based pricing for garbage (smart garbage)."
• "Selective waste collection and drop-off centres."
• "Ban on single-use plastic in town restaurants and groceries."
"Overall ,it was a rich and successful event, and one we hope to repeat in the future," the town statement says. "We took copious notes during the workshop which will be handed over to the Environmental Committee for review."
