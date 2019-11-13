MoWester objects to garbage trucks transporting recyclables

Montreal West resident Daniel Boulerice told the late October public council meeting that garbage trucks should not be used to transport recyclable material from the town.
"I noticed this several times," Boulerice said, adding that he contacted the town and was told that sometimes recycling companies use special garbage trucks. "I would like the town to stop accepting that they do that. When I learned they were doing that, I followed them around. A recycling truck is specially made so less material gets broken, and more of the recycling can actually happen. In the garbage truck, it just looks like garbage, which means there's no triage happening, and you hear tons of bottles breaking."
Boulerice said he spoke to a worker picking up recyclables, and said he was told the only way to ensure they are handled in the right way was to take the material to an eco-centre himself.
"I'm hoping my recycling gets recycled," he told the council. "And there's the optics. People hear stories about the amount of recyclables going to the dump because they're overwhelmed at the triage centre. We have to work against that idea, that none of it gets recycled and it's a waste of time.
"Having garbage trucks pick up the recycling doesn't help... it should, at least, look like recycling."
Mayor Beny Masella responded that the town could "try to ensure, within the current contract we have with the recycling company, that the material that is picked up is suitable to be brought to the triage centre, as opposed to losing the suitability because they put it into a garbage truck instead.
"That's probably something within the contract."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.