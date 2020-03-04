MoWest tries again for rec centre grant

The Town of Montreal West is applying once again for a federal-provincial grant for the reconstruction of its recreation and sports centre, it was announced on the town’s website.
Following the second denial of such a grant in late 2018, Mayor Beny Masella said the reason at that time was “more projects than money.”
The latest announcement says the issue has been a priority for several years.
“In recent months, the town has been busy preparing a grant application to the Programme d’aide financière aux infrastructures récréatives et sportives (PAFIRS – EBI), offered by the provincial and federal governments,” the announcement explains. “A new multi-functional centre meets the evolving needs of citizens and promotes an active and involved community.”
The town also maintained that a completed project would be an “investment to centralize the sports and recreational programs and facilities in a strategic location. This major project will be carried out in cooperation with local stakeholders.”
The proposed project involves “the reconstruction of the recreation and sports centre, including the demolition of the existing infrastructure, i.e. the arena, the pool and the chalet. The new centre would include a standard size indoor skating rink, activity rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, a café-restaurant, a pro shop, off-street parking and landscaped green spaces.
“In addition, the project will be carried out in a spirit of sustainable development by favouring ecoresponsible measures to limit energy and potable water consumption while considering user comfort and budget constraints.... Several community organizations that serve the population have expressed their support to this project.”
The town announced that the next steps, should the project go ahead, would include the launch of a fundraising campaign “to help finance the project.
“The town will work diligently to limit the financial impact on its citizens while also providing a facility that will meet the needs of all residents now and in the future.”
