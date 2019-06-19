MoWest to complete 'age-friendly city' process next year

The Town of Montreal West is in the midst of a process to have itself designated a senior-friendly city, so that it can be eligible for government grants and implement measures for the local seniors population.
This has taken the form of a council resolution, the formation of a steering committee, the development of a mandate, and a survey that was sent out to residents asking them to identify their priorities in terms of local needs.
The surveys were completed by 425 residents 60 and older and the results were revealed at two public consultation meeting held by the town last week, during which there were roundtable discussions by several small groups. Each table representative presented what they felt should be priorities.
Councillor Colleen Feeney, who has spearheaded the effort, told The Suburban that it is hoped the process will be completed by next spring, and then be submitted to the provincial government.
"According to the MADA (age-friendly municipality) process, they give you 24 months to bring forth the project," she explained. "We first applied in May of 2018, and we're on our way through. Next fall will be the plan of action, and then it goes to council, which has to ratify it and provide their input, and then send it off to the government by May 2020."
Mayor Beny Masella and Councilllor Elizabeth Ulin also took part in the meetings.
The survey results included answers to questions based on World Health Organization Global Network of Age-friendly Cities and Communities categories, and dealt with outdoor spaces and public buildings, transportation, housing, social participation, respect and social inclusion, civic participation and employment, communication and information, and community support and health services.
Following the meeting and after hearing the priorities expressed by attendees, we asked Masella what his personal priority would be amongst the eight categories discussed. He identified housing for the senior population.
"We've already started along that path," he added. "That's my opinion, and I'll wait for the committee to come back with their suggestions. The council will then digest it and see how we want to put it into action. Right now, we have a lot of land we're trying to sell and part of that land is to be used for housing, and increase the variety of housing stock. That issue came up at nearly all of the roundtable discussions. There's a very real need for it. A lot of issues discussed are very easy to implement and with some of them, we're already on the right path."
