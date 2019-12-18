MoWest tire slashing an environmental protest?

A spate of car tire slashing last April on Brock may have been the result of an environmental protest, it was mentioned at the late November Montreal West council meeting.
A resident at the meeting brought up the tire slashing incidents to Councillor Dino Mazzone, concerned that the same thing will happen next April.
Mazzone said the slashing coincided with an evironmental-themed protest, as indicated on a Montreal-based website.
The Suburban found that the website in question was mtlcounterinfo.org, a self-described anarchist and anti-authoritarian news and analysis website.
The website said that on Earth Day 2019, there were floods across southern Quebec, police protected fossil fuel companies “against indigenous land defenders from coast to coast of so-called Canada, “150 species go extinct on an average day,” and other grievances.
“We think we need to leave the path of legality, as well as the path of civil disobedience, the one that leads from sit-ins for the cameras to nights in jail and interminable court dates, which make it quite a bit harder to stay in the struggle,” the anarchist website says. “So instead of participating in Earth Day festivities, on the night of April 22, we slashed tires of 40 cars in different Montreal neighborhoods.”
The alleged perpetrators said they “chose neighborhoods occupied by the rich, mostly luxury cars in the driveways of million-dollar homes. We targeted those who profit off the unfathomable level of destruction incurred on the earth by capital and colonization, and who will be the most sheltered from the impacts of the climate catastrophe that is just beginning, if they have their way. We can dream (and slash tires).”
There have been spates of tire slashing in other Canadian locales and in the United States this year, including 350 tires slashed in Chicago and another spate directed at a Jewish community in New Jersey.
