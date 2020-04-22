MoWest resident renews call for council meeting webcasting

Montreal West resident Abby Shyavitz has renewed her call, made in 2017 and several times since, for the regular webcasting of town council meetings.
“This would increase participation and awareness of what’s going on in the community,” she said in 2017.
Currently, Côte St. Luc records their meetings and places them on the city website and YouTube. In recent weeks, because of the COVID-19 crisis, the meetings are videoconferenced live via Zoom.
St. Laurent's council meetings are regularly broadcast live and their most recent meeting was also videoconferenced, with each council member in a separate location. Hampstead does not record its meetings, but streamed its most recent meeting via Microsoft Teams.
Montreal West's most recent meeting was streamed live in audio form, with council members in separate locations.
In an e-mail last week to Mayor Beny Masella and all the members of MoWest council, copied to The Suburban, Shyavitz wrote, "despite my repeated past efforts to encourage the live streaming of the council's monthly meetings, the council remained resistant to this idea and no efforts were made in this regard. At the time, I recall Councillor Ulin conveying her position that it would be necessary to demonstrate that this was 'what the people wanted.'"
The resident made reference to a local newspaper article saying webcasting is vital and "important for transparency."
"If Baie D'Urfé, a town of 4,000 residents is able to webcast its meetings, there is simply no excuse for Montreal West not to be following suit," Shyavitz wrote. "In the name of good government, transparency and keeping the public engaged and able to participate in government, Montreal West must henceforth adopt live webcasting of its monthly public council meetings."
Masella replied Monday, saying that with the new limitations prohibiting public attendance of council meetings, "we had already taken the first step to keep the door open to public participation in the process.
"For our council meeting in March, we invited questions to be asked via the town website, the questions and answers were read during the meeting, the whole meeting was recorded and the audio portion was posted on the website the following day," he pointed out.
The Mayor added that the town administration has been "tasked with updating the costs and logistics involved with posting a full video recording and/or webcasting of our council meetings. A full cost analysis must be undertaken before we go down this road because there has not been, to date, a clear demonstration that this is 'what the people wanted.'"
The Mayor also said that it is erroneous to "compare the situation in Montreal West with any other town, based solely on population.
"The composition of the taxpayer base — residential, commercial, industrial— varies tremendously from town to town and that has a huge effect on our budgets."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.