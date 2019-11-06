MoWest public safety notes

Montreal West councillor Dino Mazzone provided the latest news from his portfolio, public security, during the late October council meeting.
• One of Montreal West's public security officers encountered a person who was screaming, and who refused to cooperate with the officer, Mazzone explained.
"Turns out this person just arrived in Canada [in October] and the police were brought in — they drew a taser to get him to comply," the councillor said. "They contacted the Canada Border Services Agency to identify the individual. He was transported by ambulance to a hospital, as he expressed suicidal thoughts. Kudos to [our officer] for engaging him and trying to keep him there while the police eventually made their way over."
• Public security officers are conducting a traffic study at Avon and Westminster "to see how the traffic volumes have evolved due to the Turcot project since the last study was conducted in 2016." One of the results of the project was the installation of traffic lights at the busy intersection, replacing stop signs.
Mazzone said the study will enable CIMA +, one of the companies in charge of drafting plans and specifications for the ongoing Turcot project, to "revalidate the proposed programming phases for the new traffic lights that will replace the ones installed back in 2015."
• The councillor said there have been repeated garbage-related infractions regarding the owner of a building on Westminster North.
"We made calls to the owner, we notified this person by mail and the garbage issues keep persisting," Mazzone explained. "We will continue monitoring the property on a weekly basis and issue tickets when these infractions are present."
The councillor added that there is a "similar situation with another owner of another building somewhere else in the town with regard to storing construction materials in the rear of the property. We've issued one ticket a week and the owner still refuses to comply. We're on top of this. It may get to a point where we do bring this before the courts.
"We'll see."
