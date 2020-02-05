MoWest Merchant Association donates to Meals on Wheels

The Montreal West Merchant Association took part late last year in the annual CP Holiday Train event in the town, asking for donations for snacks and coffee donated by Pâtisserie de la Gare and Les Délices Lafrenaie. All the money raised, $500, was donated to Wayne Feeney of Meals on Wheels in January. The local Meals on Wheels is a volunteer-run program originating out of the Montreal West United Church, serving about 20 families a hot meal and dessert twice a week. For more information about Meals on Wheels or to volunteer, call Wayne Feeney at 514-482-2142. From left, Wayne Feeney from Meals on Wheels, Reda Whaba, Tiffany Blouin, Norbert Bedoucha, Kadeja Lefebvre, and Patrick Scheldeman.
