Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella posted a message to residents, urging them to take action to prevent the spread of the virus and informing them of measures taken by the town.
"The town continues to provide essential services while maintaining our commitment to provide the best possible service to our residents," Masella wrote. "We thank you for your understanding as we work through this together."
The Mayor, speaking also as a pharmacist "working daily on the front lines," urged residents to: stay home; only go out for essential services (food, medication, medical appointments); wash your hands often (use hand sanitizer when you can’t access soap and water); maintain social distancing – at least two metres between you any anyone else you come across; if you have just returned from outside the country or if you are feeling sick, self-isolate for 14 days; and if you experience any possible symptoms, call 1-877-644-4545 for advice."
Masella also asked that if residents want to take a walk outdoors, "please remember to maintain a two-metre distance with others.
"A walk on our streets will help pass the time, but we must not walk cheek to jowl. It’s not the time for group sports in the streets, nor the time for gatherings in your homes. Social distancing is the best practice to avoid propagating the spread of the virus."
The Mayor asked that residents be good neighbours.
"Call your neighbours, check how they are doing, see if you can pick something up for them at the grocery store if you’re going for yourself. People can feel isolated in their homes – a phone call can be so helpful."
Masella also announced that, to "help face the economic challenges related to COVID-19, we will be deferring payment of the second installment of municipal taxes to June 22.
"We have taken the necessary precautions to ensure that our residents and staff stay as safe as possible during this pandemic. But everyone has a role to play. Sometimes that role is as easy as staying home. We will come through this together."
