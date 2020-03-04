Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella spoke at last week’s town council meeting about the announced merger of police Station 9, serving Côte St. Luc, Hampstead and Montreal West; and Station 11, serving NDG.
As first revealed by The Suburban in late January, the plan is for the Station 11 site on Someled to close, and for the merged station to be located at the Station 9 site at Westminster and Côte St. Luc Road in CSL.
Masella brought up the issue as part of his monthly Mayor’s report.
“I met with the senior directors of the SPVM towards the end of January, and they announced the merger to me,” the Mayor said. “I was told there would be no decrease in the number of police officers at the combined station.”
Masella said his initial reaction to the merger news was not negative, “and I saw some advantages, an increased workforce, access to undercover units and a greater presence.
“I know that my colleagues have raised some issues,” he added. “The SPVM now has invited the elected officials from Montreal West, CSL, Hampstead and CDN-NDG to an information session, with a date to be determined. I’ll keep you up to date on that.”
