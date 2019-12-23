MoWest Mayor offers winter tips

Montreal West mayor Beny Masella, as part of his monthly report, offered residents some tips for this winter, some based on questions the town receives each year.
• "In general, the highest priority areas for snow clearing are the commercial district, the schools and the bus stops."
• "Though Public Works uses a rule of thumb when they initiate snow removal operations, they must consider other mitigating circumstances, namely upcoming weather patterns. For example, even if we received a snowfall on a Monday that normally would trigger a snow removal operation, but the weather forecast calls for more snow on Tuesday night, they may decide to delay snow removal until after the second snow fall."
• "Our Public Works team does an excellent job with our sidewalks, but please do be careful as you walk around town. Be especially careful at driveway entrances. Though they are relatively gentle slopes, any ice underneath becomes treacherous as the sidewalk dips. And that’s compounded whenever the sidewalks are covered with just a dusting of snow."
• "In terms of snow removal, although our goal is to minimize the instances we blow the snow on lawns in favour of carting the snow to our own snow dump, there may be times when the dump is not available (snow dump is full or not accessible because of lack of space or soft ground). In those instances, we will blow on the lawns. This has been the directive for the past five-10 years."
• "Please be mindful of temporary no-parking signs that the teams put out in preparation for snow removal operations. Cars parked on the street during snow removal seriously slow down the operation."
• "Understandably, it's frustrating to work to clear the front of your driveway only to have the town snowplow drive by and undo your hard work. Unfortunately, there is not much that can be done to alleviate this. We must keep the roads clear for public security and safety."
• "The sidewalks and road between the barriers at the level crossing are the responsibility of CP Rail and Exo. In fact, we are not allowed to intervene at all on their property."
