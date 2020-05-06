MoWest looking into council meeting webcast pilot project

Montreal West council will look into webcasting its next council meeting as a pilot project, Councillor Elizabeth Ulin said at the late April town meeting.
Because of the COVID-19 crisis, recent meetings have not been held in public and have instead been audio recorded and posted the next day at montreal-west.ca. The town has invited residents to send in their questions prior to each of the meetings.
The issue of webcasting, with video, has been brought up in recent years, and just two weeks ago in an e-mail exchange with council, by resident Abby Shyavitz. Côte St. Luc films its meetings and posts them later on its website and YouTube. St. Laurent broadcasts its meetings live.
At the April 27 council meeting, the issue of webcasting was brought up by numerous MoWest residents, including Shyavitz.
Ulin provided a response.
"About six other cities have begun webcasting their meetings during the COVID-19 crisis," she pointed out. "Here, we podcast our meetings and post them on the website. If citizens would like webcasting, and an ability to ask questions during the meeting, we can certainly take this type of thing into consideration."
The councillor added that the type of webcasting done elsewhere on the island of Montreal costs about $1,400 per meeting, "and we'd have to look into whether this was a prudent use of our resources, given the number of residents that would likely tune in live versus viewing the broadcast later on the website, as is happening now."
Ulin said the pandemic has created a "fluid and challenging situation.
"And as with all levels of government, we're doing our best to adapt to this new reality, and a live webcast may become part of this reality, and we're certainly willing to pilot something like this for our main meeting. Of course, it will depend on the practicality and the response from residents. For a pilot project, we certainly agree we can look into that for the next meeting."
•••
During the councillors' reports, Councillor Dino Mazzone revealed that in March, Montreal police were notified of a possible sexual predator following female Royal West Academy students to take their photographs.
"That individual was quickly found and arrested by the police, I wanted to give everyone that assurance," the councillor added.
Mazzone added that on the night of April 20, garage doors at two private residences and the side of a parked car were vandalized with graffiti.
"The residents have filed police reports."
•••
Ulin revealed that Montreal West has the second-lowest COVID-19 infection rate on the island of Montreal.
"It used to be crossing the street to avoid a neighbour was the height of social snubbing, but now it's the height of social responsibility," she said. "I believe that's what we're all about."
