MoWest launches Seniors space on website

The Town of Montreal West has launched a new section of its website (montreal-west.ca), specifically for seniors.
“The idea for a senior-specific section of the website was brought up by the MADA (municipalité amie des ainés) steering committee following the results of the Montreal West age-friendliness survey, the focus groups and public consultations held as part of the MADA process,” said a town announcement. “ It was made clear that senior citizens wanted to have more information available on the website and that this information be centralized and easy to find.”
The creation of the section was a collaboration “between residents, the MADA Steering Committee and the town’s Communications department,” the announcement added. “The town held a co-design workshop with a group of senior residents to better understand the type of content they’d like to find on the website as well as how they’d like it to be organized.”
The section of the website contains information on the MADA process, health services (including a foot clinic, the annual flu shot clinic, etc.), community resources and services (such as housekeeping services and free grocery delivery), opportunities for volunteering, safety and fraud prevention, recreation and activities, government services, transportation, housing, and legal information.
“This project was held as part of MTElle’s experimental projects, led by Concertation Montreal, the Coalition montréalaise des tables de quartier and Relais-femmes,” the announcement explains. “MTElles is a three-year project which aims to foster women’s civic participation in municipal development initiatives throughout the island of Montreal.”
The Suburban attended one of two public consultation meetings as part of the MADA process last summer, during which increasing the variety of housing stock in the town came up as a top priority for local seniors.
