MoWest councillor updates available services during COVID-19

The Town of Montreal West has detailed the latest information on how local services are operating.
Councillor Maria Torres said the Public Works department is maintaining essential services only — "the garbage, recycling and green waste collection schedule is maintained.
• Garbage: Friday starting at 7 a.m.
• Recycling: Tuesday starting at 7 a.m.
• Green waste: Tuesday starting at 7 a.m.
• "Bins may be put out for collection as early as 9 p.m. on the eve of the scheduled collection day."
Regarding green waste:
• "Put your surplus green waste (leaves, garden waste, etc.) in a paper bag, cardboard box or empty garbage can beside your wheeled brown bin for pick up. Plastic bags will not be accepted."
• "Collection of large branches with a diameter over 5 cm and/or length over 1 m has been suspended until further notice. The town is working on an alternative procedure to collect branches while respecting social distancing measures and ensuring the safety of its employees. More information will be communicated at a later date. In the meantime, we ask that you do not place branches on the curb but instead keep them on your property."
Torres also detailed several reminders:
• Landscapers: "According to the list of essential services published by the Quebec government, landscapers are not considered an essential business and may be fined if they are caught working before May 4."
• "Special pick ups have been suspended until further notice."
• "The use of leaf blowers is permitted between April 15 and May 1 from Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. and on Saturday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Seeing as more people are home during the day, we ask that you please be respectful of others and only use your leaf blower when necessary."
• "At home, used tissues, gloves, masks, wipes and other protective or cleaning products that are potentially contaminated must be placed in a sealed bag and then in a closed garbage container. Such materials must not be placed in the recycling bin or organic material bin."
Regarding non-essential services
"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following the guidelines issued by the provincial government, the Montreal West Public Works department has suspended all non-essential services until further notice," Torres said. "Please note that all non-essential requests that have been made will be dealt with as soon as the situation allows."
