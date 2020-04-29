MoWest councillor provides COVID-19 senior outreach update

More than 50 volunteers are taking part in Montreal West's recently launched Senior Outreach initiative for residents aged 70 and over who are self-isolating because of the COVID-19 virus, Councillor Colleen Feeney reports.
Feeney is also the chair of the town's MADA (Municipalité amie des ainés) Steering Committee.
The councillor pointed out that the town has 718 residents aged 70 and over, "spread over 496 households.
"All residents for whom we had phone numbers were called by an employee of the town to provide information, see how they were doing, and inquire if they needed assistance during this period of self-isolation," Feeney added. "We are pleased to report that the vast majority of those contacted are already being cared for by family, friends or neighbours. However, all were appreciative, and we do have some residents who will be paired with volunteers and followed up."
The councillor lauded the volunteer response as "amazing, with more than 50 people signing up.
"In fact, the number of volunteers outweighs our demand at the moment. If the period of self-isolation is extended, however, we may very well see an increase in the demand for requests from our seniors."
The town trained volunteers and matched them with seniors.
"To ensure the security of our seniors, the town will once again call those who have requested assistance with the name of the volunteer assigned to them. If you are contacted by someone claiming to be a volunteer of Montreal West and have not received a call from the town with this individual’s name, we ask you to check with us at 514-484-6186 before making any arrangements."
Feeney added that if a resident is over 70 and has not been contacted by the town, "or if you are in a vulnerable situation where you must self-isolate due to other health issues and could use some assistance, you are also invited to call the above number. We are here for you."
The councillor also pointed out that the Montreal West webpage (montreal-west.ca) has information "from all levels of government on the Coronavirus, including the English version of the Self-Care Guide published by the government of Quebec." There have been complaints that only the French version had been mailed to homes.
Feeney also thanked "our Montreal West merchants who have done an incredible job putting together a variety of food options, which will be incorporated into our Senior Outreach plan.
"More details will be available in the coming days. Also in the coming days, the town will announce the launching of a webpage for our merchants so residents can easily see the services they are offering at this time. We encourage you to continue to support each other and our local businesses as we all work together to keep our town safe, secure and thriving."
