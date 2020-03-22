The March 30 Montreal West council meeting will be held with no members of the public in attendance, the town announced last week.
"Within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the directive adopted by the provincial government on March 13, the next council meeting scheduled on Monday, March 30 will be held in camera," the town advisory says. "This exceptional measure will serve to minimize the risk to elected officials and to residents and will help prevent the spread of the virus. "
The advisory adds that the council meeting will be recorded, "and we will post the audio recording to the website (montreal-west.ca) the next day. As per usual, the minutes will be posted on the website."
Although there will be no public question period at the meeting, "citizens will have the opportunity to submit their questions to council through an online form that will be available on our website on March 30. Additional details on this process will be shared in the days before the meeting."
