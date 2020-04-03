The Town of Montreal West is contacting senior residents, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
The initiative was announced during the March 30 council meeting.
"We are embarking upon a new initiative to reach out to our seniors aged 70 and over who have been asked to self-isolate," says a town announcement. "Starting this week [of April 2], town employees will be phoning them to see how they are managing during this stressful time and to enquire if they need assistance. The calls have started this week."
The town council met in camera, and apart from each other. An audio recording of the meeting can be heard on the website montreal-west.ca.
Also during the meeting, in answers to two questions, Mayor Beny Masella said that as of March 30, there were three residents who tested positive for the virus. That was later updated to "five or less."
•••
During the meeting, Councillor Elizabeth Ulin acknowledged her own hoarse voice, but pointed out that she tested for COVID-19 and the result was negative.
•••
In answer to a question about residents not practicing proper social distancing on local streets, Councillor Dino Mazzone pointed out that the police, and not the town's Public Security personnel, do the enforcement.
"Our PSOs, when they witness any derogatory behaviour, can certainly raise awareness among the citizens, and even go so far and strictly as a last resort, of calling the police. Our PSOs inform citizens from a distance."
