MoWest 2020 budget has 1.95 percent property tax increase

Montreal West council passed its 2020 budget, which includes an average overall — local and island-wide agglomeration — property tax increase of 1.95 percent.
This means that for a home evaluated at $728,419 — the average in the town — the homeowner will pay $8,111 this year, compared to $7,956 last year, a $155 increase.
Other facts from the budget:
• The town’s contribution to the agglomeration, which pays for such services as fire and police, decreased 0.2 percent, from $5,768,381 to $5,757,700.
• The town’s overall local expenses increased 0.7 percent from $16,147,164 to $16,257,652.
• Departments with decreases in expenses included council, administration and environmental health, while there were increases for public security, public works and recreation, culture and parks.
• There is a decrease in local tax collection from $13,609,228 in 2019 to $13,575,881 in 2020, and an increase in government revenues and duties on transfer.
• The 2020-2022 three-year capital program for projects is $1,615,000 this year, with $1,250,000 going for infrastructure, $75,000 for buildings, $280,000 for vehicles and $10,000 for equipment.
• The objectives of the 2020 budget include keeping the impact of the tax bill at the rate of inflation or lower, not to cut services to residents, keep capital investments and “monitor the availability of provincial and federal grants for special projects and provide resources to reduce the operational cost.”
