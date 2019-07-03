Mount Sinai in CSL no longer accepting long-term residents

Mount Sinai Hospital Centre in Côte St. Luc will no longer be accepting long-term residents, it was revealed at a meeting this past week.
The results of the meeting were posted on the Facebook CSL Ideas page by Karen Herscovitch. We called Mount Sinai and it was confirmed to us by a source that the hospital is “changing its vocation” to post-acute bed care, in terms of convalescence. More than 40 beds are said to be affected.
However, those who are already long-term residents will remain at Mount Sinai, and their beds will change vocation through attrition, Herscovitch wrote.
“They will however, ‘fast-track’ any current long-term resident out who wishes to relocate out of their home — in fact, the day after the meeting where we were informed of this decision, a letter was given to all long-term residents listing alternate long-term care institutions to choose from,” she added. “This is a sad time for all the residents and their families. As patients leave us, and the numbers of long-term care beds dwindle down, we can expect no assurances as to services. This is also a sad time for our community where we expect more — not less, need of these important LT care beds.
“Our Users Committee cares very much about this decision and will work to help the long term residents to the best of their abilities and power.”
Also in her posting, Herscovitch said her brother has been at Mount Sinai for 28 years.
“This is a CAQ decision – as are any and all decisions affecting Quebec’s Health Care. Although CAQ promises were made with respect to Seniors and their care, at our meeting we were assured that there are more than enough Long Term Care beds within our Community, so that the abolishment of these beds will have no impact on those who are now, or in the future will be, on waiting lists for placement.”
CIUSSS West-Central Montreal information agent Barry Morgan confirmed the information provided by Karen Herscovitch and he added that, "the Minister of Health and Social Services requires our CIUSSS to have more post-acute care beds. Since Mount Sinai Hospital already has a rehabilitation mission, it was decided that these 45 additional rehabilitation clients could be grouped together in one facility. In addition, it should be noted that nearly 100 new Long Term Care and Intermediate beds will be opening up on our territory over the next few months. Therefore, our capacity to service these patients is actually increasing."
