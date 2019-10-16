Mount Royal Conservative candidate makes his case in CSL

Mount Royal Conservative candidate David Tordjman, as well as Senator Larry Smith, cinema chain owner Vincenzo Guzzo and Suburban editor-in-chief Beryl Wajsmanacting as moderator, spoke last week during an event at Côte St. Luc’s Aquatic and Community Centre.
“I want to bring ethics back into Parliament,” Tordjman told the gathering. “I want to do what’s right because it’s the right thing to do.”
The candidate contended that Mount Royal incumbent Anthony Housefather could have acted when Liberal members of the Justice Committee he heads voted by majority to end the probe into the SNC-Lavalin scandal, in which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Prime Minister’s Office have been accused of interfering with the prosecution of the Quebec company on charges of bribery.
“He could have done what was right, he could have stood up and said ‘no,’” Tordjman said. “We deserve better. As an MP in our riding who touts how many great things he’s done... if he’s so interested in Côte St. Luc politics, maybe he should come back and run for Mayor because he’s not fit to be our MP and represent our values in Parliament.”
Tordjman also blasted the Trudeau government for abstaining in a UN vote to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
“They were trying to bend and bow to despots and dictators... to try and get onto the UN Security Council. Doing what’s right is always right. That’s what a Conservative government will do. That’s what I will do. We’ll move our embassy to Jerusalem. That’s a statement that we stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel. That’s the important thing to do.”
Senator Smith told the audience that when it comes to the election, “I don’t want to say someone’s bad or deserves to be thrown out.
“I can only tell you in business, where I spent 10 years of my life, you wouldn’t last more than two years with the type of performance these people [in the Trudeau government] have, you’d be fired. The values that the government has are not the values I see for Canadians.”
Senator Smith also criticized how the Liberals send bills to the Senate. “From inside the Senate, I’ve seen a government through the last four years rushing through legislation to meet its own agenda with little attention to the rules.
Guzzo said there are two communities “that have traditionally been taken for granted by the Liberal Party of Canada, the Italian community and the Jewish community.
“This election is about saying ‘enough is enough.”
Guzzo also highly praised the Jewish community, pointing out that he donates to the Jewish General Hospital, much more than to any other organization.
Wajsman commenting on Canada’s position on the global stage said, “This is not a time to heed consensus, this is a time to challenge it,” he told the audience. “It becomes a question of character. Since Stephen Harper, the government of Canada has had rather a sketchy record on the international stage, while in 10 years under Harper we punched and pulled above our weight. We led the just in the right fight. It is not a time for this country, as it’s been doing for five months, to scramble and pander to the worst elements in the world, to get a seat on a meaningless Security Council.”
