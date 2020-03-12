Motion to stop merger defeated

Sue Montgomery's gambit to put the brakes on the closure of Police Station 11 failed Monday night, as her demand for a merger moratorium and a public consultation was defeated by her former Projet Montréal council colleagues.
The Côte des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grâce Borough Mayor’s motion included a 2500-signature petition launched after it was announced that Station 11 would shutter its doors and merge its operations and more than 70 officers with Station 9 in the western extreme of Côte Saint-Luc.
Montgomery said that she was not satisfied with the response at a meeting with police officials last week, nor an information meeting slated for next week in NDG. “An info meeting with police is not enough for me,” she said. “I need a real consultation. Police have to listen to the community.”
That was echoed by Darlington councillor and Montreal’s Opposition Leader Lionel Perez, who wanted a debate on the issue, saying “residents have the right to know where their local elected officials stand on this issue.” After last night, they did.
Perez said it was disturbing that he could not get “real raw data” on station visits from that meeting with police brass, more so to discover the head of Montreal's Public Security Commission (Alexander Norris) wasn't aware of a previous – rejected – merger plan. “That speaks to a lack of civilian oversight… I have a serious problem with that,” he said, adding, "With the body cams it was easier for them to just roll over, and the same with Tasers. They just rubber stamp decisions.”
To the Montreal police insistence that the merger is in keeping with their 2019-2021 action plan, the leader of the city’s official opposition, said he wasn't even aware of its existence.
Loyola councillor Christian Arseneault called a lot of the debate “political posturing on the backs of the police” and even fear-mongering, explaining what he learned from the meeting with police.
Boots on the ground
“When people talk about community policing, what you're really talking about are boots on the ground,” he said, adding that annual police reports show an uptick in the number of foot patrols. “That's important because residents see them, and it gives them a feeling of security.”
He also rejected Montgomery's notion that a physical presence closer to the neighborhood is required for making some reports, as is her example of harassment. “For harassment,” he said, “police will come to you,” adding that “If my bike is stolen, I'm not going to the police station to report it, I could do that online.”
Arseneault also added that the introduction more than a decade ago of socio-community officers has made a huge difference. “They are everywhere and they're easy to interact with… It's easy to see a police station,” he says, “but what's more important is what's happening on the ground.
Montgomery said the March 16 info meeting seems to just be “window dressing. Look at a map of police stations in Montreal and take out Station 11. There is a huge gaping hole,” she said.
Arseneault and his colleagues proposed amendments to Montgomery's motion, which was ruled non-receivable as it completely changed the meaning of her proposal. Nevertheless, her motion was defeated three to two, with Arseneault, Côte-des-Neiges councillor Magda Popeanu and NDG councillor Peter McQueen voting against, versus Montgomery and Lionel Perez voting in favour. Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.