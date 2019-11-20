More than 1,000 women take part in 2019 MTL Challah Bake

More than 1,000 women took part in the 2019 edition of the MTL Challah Bake, hosted by Federation CJA’s Women’s Philanthropy, at the Crowne Plaza in St. Laurent last week.
The event is part of the worldwide grassroots movement The Shabbat Project, which "aims to unite the Jewish community from across the political, ideological, and national spectrum by experiencing one complete Shabbat together," a Federation CJA statement explains. The Shabbat Project was started by South Africa’s Chief Rabbi, Dr. Warren Goldstein. More than "a million Jews in 101 countries and 1,511 cities are expected to take part" in the project this year.
This year's MTL Challah Bake included a special performance by the Shira Choir, "an inclusive group of singers with developmental disabilities dedicated to celebrating the power of music."
The Montreal event was co-chaired by Ella Barr, Cindi Becker, Sandra Eskenazi and Lynn Etinson.
"Proceeds support Federation CJA’s annual campaign, which helps secure a strong, vibrant and safe future for the community in Montreal and around the world," says the Federation CJA statement.
“There are so many different ways to live Jewishly today, and making challah is an important part of how I celebrate Shabbat with my family each week,” stated Ruth Bensimon Choueke, Chair of Federation CJA’s 2019 Women’s Philanthropy Campaign. “Whether you’re Sephardic or Ashkenazi, young or old, religious or secular, a recent immigrant or a fourth-generation Montrealer, the Challah Bake is a beautiful opportunity to strengthen our sense of community, connecting with each other and our shared traditions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.