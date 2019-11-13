Montrealers turned out in large numbers at the Gelber Centre Sunday for the Montreal Holocaust Museum’s (MHM) annual Kristallnacht ceremony, marking the 81st anniversary of a Nazi pogrom against the Jewish population of Germany and Austria that is considered a precursor to the Holocaust.
Stephen Strauber, co-chair of the Kristallnacht committee, and Daniel Amar, executive director of the MHM, as well as Israeli Consul General David Levy, spoke of how important it is for the world to speak out and counter anti-Semitism and racism in the world today.
The keynote speech was given by Kristallnacht witness and Holocaust survivor Morris Schnitzer, 97, who told his harrowing story of how he was arrested during Kristallnacht, was placed on a Kindertransport for Holland, and walked for two months to Switzerland only to be forced by the Swiss back to Nazi-occupied Belgium.
Schnitzer told of how he tried to convince his fellow Jews not to comply when ordered by the Nazis to turn up for “deportation to the East for work,” in reality transport to a death camp.
The survivor lamented that his warning was not heeded, and that there was not more resistance to the Nazis from Jews in Western Europe.
“You have to fight, and fight and fight, and never surrender,” Schnitzer said. “We should never have surrendered to the Germans the way we did... we had to have more resistance. We should have fought harder. In Western Europe, no Jew had the guts to fight. How could we have lost the will to fight, to survive, to hang in there?
“That is a question we still have to answer,” he added. “Our survival is never ensured. We have lots of enemies today, there is anti-Semitism here and in the United States, and in Germany.... I recommend we behave differently in the future.”
The Bialik High School Alumni Choir, directed by Lorna Smith, provided musical accompaniment; while Cantor Daniel Benlolo of the Spanish and Portuguese Synagogue led a memorial prayer and Kristallnacht witness, Holocaust survivor and World War II veteran Willie Glaser recited Kaddish. Kristallnacht witness and Holocaust survivor Leo Dortort lit a memorial candle.
Those in attendance included representatives from all levels of government, community leaders and the consular corps. Among those in attendance were Mayors Mitchell Brownstein (Côte St. Luc), William Steinberg (Hampstead), Alan DeSousa (St. Laurent) and Sue Montgomery (Côte des Neiges-NDG), CDN-NDG councillor and Montreal Opposition leader Lionel Perez, and former D’Arcy McGee MNA Lawrence Bergman, amongst many others.
