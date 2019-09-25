Montreal unanimously adopts Rotrand's Elie Wiesel resolution

Montreal city council last week unanimously adopted Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand’s resolution to name a city landmark after Nobel Peace Prize-winning author Elie Wiesel before July 2, 2021, the fifth anniversary of Wiesel’s death.
The motion was seconded by fellow Côte des Neiges-NDG councillor Lionel Perez and Anjou councillor Andrée Henault.
As we reported last week, Rotrand pointed out that Toronto city council adopted a motion to name a park after the Holocaust survivor, and that Côte St. Luc, New York City and Paris have named places after Wiesel — a park in the case of CSL.
Rotrand referred to Wiesel as “a strong spokesman for human rights, a great humanitarian and an eloquent voice for the Jewish people.”
The councillor welcomed the unanimous resolution, and pointed out that additional seconders included councillors Emilie Thuillier, Guiliana Fumagalli, Giovanni Rapana and Christian Arseneault.
“I tabled letters from the Jamaica Association and from the Playmas Caribbean Cultural Association in support of the motion,” Rotrand explained. “These were in addition to the letters I shared with council last month which came from the Jewish Public Library, the Raoul Wallenberg Centre of Human Rights, Chabad Zichron Kedoshim, B’nai Brith, the Cote des Neiges Black Community Association, Cummings Centre for Seniors, YM-YWHA, Montreal Institute for Genocide and Human Rights Studies at Concordia University, Russian Jewish Centre, Filipino Golden Agers, MP Anthony Housefather and MNA David Birnbaum.”
