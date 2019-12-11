Montreal SPCA launches year-end campaign

The SPCA in Montreal has launched its annual year-end campaign, in that "each donation made by Dec. 31, 2019 will be doubled," the organization announced.
"This promotion is made possible through the generosity of two enthusiastic dog lovers, Floranna Bryant and Dorothy Mapes, who made a special bequest to our furry friends by creating the Bryant-Mapes Fund for the Care of Dogs," SPCA officials stated. "This year, the fund administrator offered to match each donation made to the Montreal SPCA by Dec. 31, up to a maximum of $100,000."
Élise Desaulniers, executive director of the SPCA, stated that the matching gift campaign "is an extraordinary opportunity.
"It will help us start the new year with momentum and continue as leaders in animal protection. I invite all those who can to make a donation, the value of which will be doubled, so we can help even more animals in 2020."
SPCA officials stated that the funds raised "will help the Montreal SPCA continue its mission, which consists of protecting animals from neglect, abuse and exploitation, representing their interests and ensuring their well-being, raising public awareness and helping develop compassion for all sentient beings. The organization also plans to complete the renovation of its kennels, which began in 2019, with a view to sheltering abandoned or stray dogs in a less stressful environment, as well as saving more orphaned kittens as part of its neonatal program, which will continue in 2020 for the second consecutive year."
Those who wish to donate to the matching gift campaign may do so online at spca.com or by calling 1-866-366-7722 by Dec. 31, 2019.
