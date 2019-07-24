The Montreal Neurological Institute celebrated Canadian neuroscientist Brenda Milner’s 101st birthday with pride recently. The MNI’s auditorium was filled with graduate students, researchers, and professors from cognitive science, neuroscience and neuropsychology from McGill University and other institutions around Montreal.
“I’m very happy to be here,” Milner said. “I’m very grateful to this institute and to all of you who came here today for this wonderful honor.” Milner shared a laugh with the audience as she mentioned that he has been working for the institute since 1952. “I’m happy to be in good health and to get the chance to be here on such a wonderful day with great colleagues and students.”
Milner is known for her contribution and research in clinical neuropsychology. She was a professor in the Department of Neurology and Neurosurgery at McGill University and a professor of Psychology at the Montreal Neurological Institute. In the 1950s, Milner worked at the Institute with Dr. Wilder Penfield, exploring the interaction between the brain’s left and right hemispheres while studying the behaviour of young adult patients with epilepsy. She is a pioneer in the field of cognitive neuroscience and is world- renowned for her work on memory.
Michael Petrides, a neuroscientist and neuroscience professor at McGill, worked on his postdoctoral research fellowship with Dr. Milner. When he completed his PhD, his advisor recommended him to pursue further research with Dr. Milner in Montreal. “At the time, everybody was already thinking of her as the person for brain research,” he said. “She never tolerated fuzzy thinking and our ideas had to be expressed precisely in good grammatical language. We learned a lot from her. Working with her was a great experience and we are all very loyal to her.”
Petrides said Milner is a good role model for many women who want to pursue a career in the scientific fields. “She is a very sharp, intelligent and modest person,” he said. “In her time, the people in this field were mostly men. We all see the graduate students here today who care about her because she has been such a great role model and a positive influence in our lives.”
Many female scientists and researchers have already been inspired by Milner’s career. Sivaniya Subramaniapillai, PhD candidate at McGill University who is also working at Montreal’s Douglas Institute, said that Dr. Milner was a great inspiration to her and she hopes Milner will have a lasting impact on many other women for future generations to come. “She’s definitely inspired me to pursue research in memory, and is an exceptional scientist role model,” she said.
