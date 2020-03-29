Ryan Blau, of PBL Photography in St. Laurent, is one of many community photographers in Canada and the United States participating in the Front Steps Project, to boost spirits during this time of self-isolation to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Blau and other photographers visit local homes and, while practicing social distancing, take pictures of families. He has taken pictures in the West Island, Westmount, Hampstead, Côte Saint-Luc, Saint Laurent, NDG, LaSalle and other areas .
Blau is encouraging any family that would like to participate to contact him at ryan@pblphoto.com to book a time.
“We are happy to help in this time of need,” Ryan says. ”After only a few days, this project has grown and the feedback has been absolutely overwhelming.”
Blau says his wife Hilary is working tirelessly, including answering social media, emails and phone calls, while keeping their children entertained.
“As most of us have gone from working full time with a steady income stream to virtually none, finding away to not let my mental health take a downturn was important,” Blau adds. “A friend sent a clip from NBC News featuring a photographer out of Boston that started #TheFrontStepsProject, I knew this was the very thing that would help not only myself but bring smiles to people’s faces during these uncertain times.”
Rather than accepting payment for the photos, #TheFrontStepsProject is encouraging donations to help support local charities.
"Our goal is simple — we want to help raise people’s spirits and give back to the community," Blau says.
