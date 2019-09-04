Montreal not open to agglo reform proposals: ASM's Masella

The City of Montreal is not open to island-wide agglomeration reforms proposed by the Association of Suburban Municipalities, ASM president Beny Masella said last week as part of his Montreal West monthly mayor’s report.
“I wish I had more definitive news to share with you with regards to our ongoing battle with the City of Montreal to enact substantial reform to the Agglomeration as it stands today,” Masella told the late August meeting.
The Montreal West Mayor added that while the Montreal Plante-Dorais administration spoke about “a new openness to work with us,” the only result has been frustration.
“Rather than using our proposals as a starting point to begin a real discussion and negotiation, they have told us that our proposals are not receivable and as such will not form the basis for discussion,” he explained. “The ASM will now shift their plans in order to address these important issues with the appropriate authorities.”
•••
In other town news, Masella announced that Scott MacKenzie is stepping down “after 10 very productive years as president of the Civic Recreation Association.
“In his words, ‘the CRA is in much better financial shape with excellent programs that centre solely on the children,’” the Mayor said. “I want to publicly thank Scott for his dedication to the betterment of the sports and recreational offerings of our Town and wish him great luck in his future opportunities.”
Masella also announced that in collaboration with local merchants, Montreal West has launched aesthetic improvements to the Westminster commercial district.
“The process started with the adoption of a special Site Planning and Architectural Integration Program (SPAIP) for the Westminster commercial area,” he explained. “After consulting with the merchants, we implemented some changes. The first step was to install overhead light strings above the street to give it a lively, distinctive feel. All the comments I have heard so far about these lights have been extremely positive. We are working with building owners on either end of the area now to ensure we’ll be able to maximize the coverage, all the way from Sherbrooke to Curzon.
“After the lights, we added some flowering baskets to the lampposts, and changed the benches and garbage pails to coordinate with those in Davies Park. Then, as a pilot project, we installed some temporary fencing to delineate terraces outside the food establishments. The idea was to see how it would work if the food vendors had their own outside seating properly delineated with a uniform look. We provided and installed the fencing and the merchants were responsible for the furnishings and maintenance inside their little terraces. We’ll evaluate all the comments we receive to see how we might improve this concept in future.”
Masella also announced that next Coffee with the Mayor will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the town’s community centre.
