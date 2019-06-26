Montreal not cooperating on Vezina traffic fix: CSL councillor

The City of Montreal is not being cooperative regarding a proposal by Côte St. Luc to ban parking on Vézina during the morning rush hour between Clanranald and Décarie Blvd., Councillor Oren Sebag told a recent District 1 meeting.
Sebag was responding to a CSL resident at Le Vicomte who said it takes between 20 and 45 minutes to get from Clanranald on Vézina to Décarie during the morning rush hour.
That area of Vézina heading eastbound is the scene of massive traffic tie-ups from Hampstead and Côte St. Luc, and this is expected by many to exponentially worsen because of nearby developments that are planned or are currently under construction.
Sebag said one factor that was potentially standing in the way of prohibiting parking in the morning heading eastbound is one handicapped parking spot on Vézina, used by an area resident living close to Décarie.
“I knocked on his door and spoke to the gentleman, and he’s an amazing person,” the councillor added. “He told me he needs the parking spot. I asked him if he minded redesigning his sidewalk area [to accommodate traffic and the resident as well].... He was very open to it and very keen on helping us.”
But, “the City of Montreal wasn’t,” Sebag explained. “I did reach out to the City of Montreal. I spoke to them many times and the last time, I wasn’t even responded to [from CDN/NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery’s office]. Some people are open to listening, some people are not.”
Sebag said he will be meeting with Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand about this issue, amongst others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.