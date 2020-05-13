Montreal Museums Day cancelled

Montreal Museums Day, the very popular annual event in which Montrealers can visit numerous museums across the island for free and which was to be held May 31, has been cancelled because of government guidelines involving COVID-19.
Thirty museums were to have participated.
"This exceptional situation is very unfortunate and Montréal Museums wishes to underline its solidarity with the entire museum community during these difficult times," says a statement on the museesmontreal.org website. "Many Montreal museums offer online activities and virtual exhibitions. Montréal Museums invites those interested to visit museums in a different way in the coming weeks and to discover the digital museum offer by visiting the website of the various Montreal museums."
