Montreal Holocaust Museum marks 75th anniversary of Auschwitz liberation

The Montreal Holocaust Museum marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp with a talk featuring Holocaust survivor and 2019 CBC Canada Reads winning author Max Eisen, 90, in conversation with Canadian media personality and fashion entrepreneur Jeanne Beker.
Eisen, the author of the memoir By Chance Alone, spoke about his experiences in the Holocaust in his native Moldava, Czechoslovakia. He recounted how his family was deported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, where most of them were murdered in the gas chambers. Eisen, his father and uncle became slave labourers, but after two months, his father and uncle were chosen for human experiments and never seen again.
Eisen also remembered how he survived a death march to Mauthausen, Melk and Ebensee in January 1945, and his liberation by the American 761st Black Panther Tank Battalion on May 6, 1945. He emigrated to Quebec City in 1949 and now lives in Toronto, where he is dedicated to Holocaust education and has participated in the March of the Living trips to Auschwitz.
During the talk, Eisen said that he was “always a survivor,” and expressed his concerns about the current rise in anti-Semitism around the world.
Beker spoke about her own parents’ experiences during the Holocaust and how her mother “particularly had always longed to return to the shtetl they were both from.”
