At one of at least two events marking the Ethiopian Jewish holiday of Sigd, local community members took part in a special reception at the Segal Centre Nov. 27, organized by the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) in collaboration with the Réseau des entrepreneurs et professionnels africains (RÉPAF). According to organizers, "the event brought together dozens of young Ethiopian Jewish and African professionals and featured lively music and culinary delights from Ethiopia. Dignitaries included the honourable Irwin Cotler, a stalwart defender of Ethiopian Jewry, as well as CIJA-Québec Chair Brenda Gewurz and RÉPAF President Lassana Mané. Yaffa Tegegne, daughter of the late Baruch Tegegne, a prominent leader of Ethiopian Jews in Israel and an advocate of their immigration in the 1980s and 1990s, also recounted the origins of the 2,000 year-old community." From left, Lassana Mané, Elana Minz of CIJA, Eleni Eyob, Brenda Gewurz and Yaffa Tegegne). Another major Sigd event took place Sunday at the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA in Snowdon.
featured
Montreal Ethiopian Jewish community celebrates holiday
Joel Goldenberg
