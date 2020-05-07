With another 121 deaths since yesterday, and a mortality curve that is not sufficiently flattening, Premier Legault today postponed the opening of schools, daycares and businesses in Montreal to May 25th. This is the second delay in just a matter of days. The number of patients in ICU remains stable at 224. Total deaths now number 2631 and the total number of people testing positive has exceeded 35,000.
Treasury Board President Christian Dubé also announced a salary boost plan for frontline health workers that would add $1000 to their wages. This was not only a recognition of the hazardous conditions they work under but is an effort, as Premier Legault detailed, to attract more people to work in that sector.
