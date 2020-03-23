Montreal announces parking rule measures

The City of Montreal announced some new parking rule measures, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 virus.
• The signs that indicate no parking at a particular time as of April 1 will now take effect May 1 instead.
“No tickets will be issued at this time,” says the City of Montreal advisory. “This measure is valid for all boroughs.”
Regarding parking areas reserved for residents with stickers:
• “For all boroughs, expired stickers are considered valid until further notice.”
• “New stickers for residents-only zones will not be issued for the moment.”
• “Only people with a sticker can park in residents-only zones; otherwise, they risk getting a ticket.”
