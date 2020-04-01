Josef Neumann, who was critically injured in the Monsey, New York stabbing attack in late December, died Sunday of his injuries. "After the hate-fueled attack in Monsey, I vowed to enact a law that calls this violence and hate what it is—domestic terrorism—and punishes perpetrators accordingly," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted. "I will rename this bill in honor of Josef and I call on the legislature to pass it. We owe it to him to get it done." The stabbing also prompted Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg to reiterate his statement that armed off-duty police officers or armed private security guards at possible local targets for terrorist attacks “would be a good deterrent and potentially would save lives by stopping an attack quickly."
Monsey attack victim dies
Joel Goldenberg
