The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the lives of early single human being on earth. Each of us must deal with our own disappointments. Our health and that of loved ones clearly remains paramount. Businesses are being torpedoed and for some, dreams dashed.
For 17-year-old NDG resident Clara Chemtov, the 2019-20 academic year started off on a high point. She had just graduated from Royal West Academy in Montreal West, was successfully in recovery from an eating disorder, had enrolled in the French-language Cégep de Saint-Laurent and was crowned Miss Teenage Quebec. Now the national finals, originally scheduled for Toronto in June, have been postponed.
“It is pretty disappointing, since we had lots of events planned,” Clara shared with me. “On top of schoolwork, I’ve been doing a weekly live stream with guests or special themes to help keep spirits up. I’m staying active on social media to be connected to my friends and to show other people who might be struggling with mental illness that they’re not alone in this sticky situation. I guess I’d say that I’m making the most of physical distancing, but it’s still very difficult. It’s challenging to have the pace of my life so drastically slowed down, since I’m used to being very busy and seeing a wide variety of people. I’m really missing my friends, school, work, and music. But, I keep reminding myself that we’re all dealing with this together, and that keeps me hopeful and positive.”
Selecting a French CÉGEP was also a gutsy move. “I had never studied in French before and I was looking to try something new and explore a different side of the city by immersing myself in francophone culture,” Clara explained. “I wholeheartedly stand by my decision.”
Delegates for Miss Teen Canada are responsible for fundraising for the Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada, participating in community life, volunteering, and being a positive role model. As part of this opportunity, Clara will also get to speak out about what she is most passionate about. “I think it’s important to bring light to this issue and I hope to do so while becoming a leader in my community,” she said. “I’m currently in recovery from anorexia and I had committed to full weight restoration by the national pageant. I appreciate the irony of how society over-values thinness. I’m attempting to gain weight in order to be my best self. A bit of positivity can go a long way in this stressful time.”
What a wonderful role model she is!
FINDING SALLY: While everyone remains hunkered down at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, television has become our most welcomed distraction. So the timing of Ethiopian-Canadian filmmaker Tamara Mariam Dawit’s riveting documentary called Finding Sally could not have been better. It will have its world broadcast premiere on Thursday, April 30 (8 pm) on CBC and GEM and documentary channel (9 pm). I was fortunate to receive an advance screener of the Montreal-produced film. Dawit told me that it took six years from the time she first set out to produce a documentary about the aunt she never knew who disappeared without a trace in Ethiopia over four decades ago. Please read the detailed piece on my blog on The Suburban website.
KLINE TO SHINE: Amanda Kline has officially been named the new weekend anchor for CTV Montreal. Since Annie DeMelt left the station in January to become part of the MUHC’s Communications Department, Kline has been doing most of those newscasts and was clearly a very good fit. Her first shift is this Saturday. See my blog for more.
