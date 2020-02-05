Million-dollar milestone

Pink in the City has reached an important milestone in its philanthropic journey that began with a small Laval child shaving his head in 2006.in 2019, Pink in the City raised $100,000 for the breast clinic at the MUHC, and the organization’s events and initiatives to raise funds and awareness for breast cancer research have helped raise $1 million to date.
Pink’s events are the top draws on the Laval social scene, and the volunteer-run organization spearheaded by the Vourtzoumis family has succeeded over the years in funding a neoprobe, timosyntheses 3D mammography, research programs, ultrasound machine and services for the wellness center at the breast clinic of the MUHC.
