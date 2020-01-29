Mega Bloks factory in St. Laurent to close in 2021

The massive Mega Bloks toy factory in St. Laurent, owned by international toy giant Mattel since 2014, will be closing next year, resulting in the loss of some 580 jobs.
The 52-year-old company had been owned by Mega Brands. According to media reports, production at the factory will be gradually reduced and then be outsourced to Mexico and China.
Mattel representatives told the media that the decision was made to close the factory “in an effort to maximize the efficiency of our global supply chain.”
Mayor Alan DeSousa told the Journal de Montréal that Mattel’s decision to close the St. Laurent factory was surprising and will have a “major impact” on the borough’s industrial park, as well as a very negative impact on the employees involved and their families.
