Medications: Help or Harm?

Sometimes it can be a thin line between help and harm, and when it comes to medication it’s not always clear. Are your medication helping or harming you?
New Hope Seniors Centre wants to help you figure that out with two free workshops.
In collaboration with the CIUSSS-CODIM, le Centre d’Excellence sur la Longévité - RUISSS McGill and the Canadian Deprescribing Network, New hope is offering a Presentation by Camille Gagnon: clinical pharmacist and assistant Director for the Canadian Deprescribing Network.
On February 13 from 2:30 to 4 p.m., Weighing the benefits and risks: how to ensure medications are helping not harming will be presented in English with bilingual question period at the New Hope Centre, 6225 Godfrey, Montreal. A French presentation with bilingual question period will follow on March 17 at 1:30, at CLSC Côte des Neiges, 5700 Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges, room 354.
For more information call 514-484-0425
To register for English event: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/medication-how-to-make-the-most-of-them-and-prevent-harmfull-effects-tickets-89262339059?aff=ebdssbeac
For French event: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/medicaments-comment-faire-pour-en-tirer-le-meilleur-et-prevenir-les-effet-tickets-91196616535
