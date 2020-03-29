Mayor Plante held a press conference today at which it was expected that she would address the issues of possible sectoral city travel restrictions and perhaps even bridge crossing restrictions. She did not, as the general news from around the province is relatively stable for now. As Premier Legault said earlier today, the number of Quebec cases, hospitalizations and deaths is somewhat below the projections the government had modelled. Quebec Public Health director Dr. Horacio Arruda agreed with the Premier.
But Mayor Plante, with Police Chief Sylvain Caron at her side, did focus increased police powers. Her declaration of a State of Emergency on Friday gave police broader powers. Some were outlined today. The police will force homeless people to go into shelters set up at the Royal Victoria Hospital or day shelters now being set up at three sites in the city. They will have the power to force anyone with symptoms, among the homeless, to be tested. Further, the police will have the power to physically take anyone who has tested positive and is seen in public back to their homes or medical facilities as Quebec City did in one case last week.
Further, the police will exercise their powers to break up people walking on the street as a group and who are less than 2m apart. They will break up gatherings of more than two people,in parks. They will go into non-essential businesses that are open and ask them to close. If they refuse they will be fined. If they see repeat individuals not following social distancing guidelines they may issue them fines as well.
Perhaps the most controversial point of the press conference came when Chief Caron confirmed that his officers have been instructed to act on tips that ten people or more are gathered in a private home. Though he said police have been told to use “their common sense” such as asking how a caller knows or whether the people they are calling about have been making noise, he did say the police are ready to go into private homes and break up gatherings and that they now have the authority to do so.
