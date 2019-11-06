Many Remembrance ceremonies in west end

Numerous Remembrance Day ceremonies will be taking place in the west end, on various days.
First up is Hampstead's annual event, which takes place 11:30 Thursday Nov. 7 at the Cenotaph and Holocaust memorial at Hampstead Park. As per the town's tradition, town council, veterans and youth from area schools will be in attendance.
Next is Côte St. Luc's ceremony, taking place 11 a.m. Friday Nov. 8 at Veteran’s Park, next to the Bernard Lang Civic Centre at 5801 Cavendish Blvd.
"Members from the local Legion Brigadier Frederick Kisch Branch 97, local schools and dignitaries will take part in the commemoration," says a CSL announcement. "The public is invited to attend. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors in the city hall council chamber, 5801 Cavendish, second floor."
Montreal West's ceremony will take place 12:15 p.m. Sunday Nov. 10, beginning at Curzon and Westminster and culminating at the town's Cenotaph, 50 Westminster South, at 12:30 p.m. Veterans, their families and friends, will then partake in a reception inside the town hall.
A Remembrance Day service organized by Larry Rosenthal and expected to attract many community leaders will take place 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11 at Veteran’s Memorial Park, C # 19, Field of Honour, at the Baron de Hirsch Cemetery on de la Savane to honour Jewish servicemen of the Canadian Armed Forces "who made the supreme sacrifice in the prime of their lives."
