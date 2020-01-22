Kirkland resident Glen Crossley pleaded guilty to manslaughter last September after a brief altercation with Albert Arsenault, a 70-year-old man, at Bar Station 77 in LaSalle in fall 2016, turned deadly.
At his sentencing recently, Crossley was sentenced to 15 months in prison to be followed with two years of probation.
Crossley served a 10-month prison sentence in 1992 after causing the death of Canadian Olympic swimming hero Victor Davis in a hit-and-run incident in Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue in 1989. After Crossley, aged 19 at the time, struck the victim with his Honda Civic; he drove straight to the police station to report the incident.
“These are different kinds of events. It’s bad luck, man,” Crossley replied to Prosecutor Phillip Valliere-Rolland when confronted with the fact that he contributed to the deaths of two human beings. “Somebody jumped in front of a moving car and got hit by a moving car and passed away. I don’t call that causing anybody’s death,” Crossley told the court. According to Crossley, both incidents were accidental.
At Bar Station 77 last Fall, Crossley decided to join friends for the second half of a hockey game and their traditional karaoke night. Upon his arrival at the bar, he met a young woman outside who engaged in small talk with him while they were having a smoke. Moments after they entered the bar, Arsenault, a man unknown to Crossley and the young woman, allegedly assaulted the young woman who was screaming for help. Crossley told the court during his trial that he separated Arsenault, a total stranger, from the scared young woman at which point Arsenault turned aggressively towards him and threatened to kill him. Crossley admitted to pushing Arsenault aside, which caused him to stumble down 4-steps and hit his head on the floor. The victim died later in a hospital due to his injuries. “I grabbed him because I wanted him away from me. A terrible, terrible thing obviously happened. It was not my intention. I did not want to hurt this man,” Crossley explained to the court.
Prosecutor Valliere Rolland argued that since Crossley left the scene in both cases, the two cases could be taken into account. Judge Daniel Royer disagreed because the evidence was not clear in regards to Crossley’s knowledge of Arsenault’s condition when he left Bar Station 77 in Lasalle, on the night in question.
Crossley told the court that he left after the altercation, because his friend — who was trained in first aid — was tending to Arsenault and asked everyone to leave so that the victim could have some breathing room. When Crossley learned that the man he pushed at the bar had died, he immediately turned himself in to police.
Video evidence from the bar’s surveillance system confirmed Crossley’s version of the incident. Medical examination concluded that the victim was three times over the legal blood-alcohol limit.
“Honestly I wish I had just stayed home that night.” Crossley said at his trial.
