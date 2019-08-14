Making dreams come true

A simple initiative by Cadillac Fairview has made dreams come true for 20 families stricken with a life-threatening illness over the last three years.
For more than a decade, the Children’s Wish Foundation has counted on the valuable support of its loyal partner, and this year the company raised $52,816 as part of its campaigns at four Cadillac Fairview shopping centres in the Montreal area (CF Promenades St-Bruno, CF Galeries d’Anjou, CF Carrefour Laval and CF Fairview Pointe Claire). A $1 donation was given for each stroller rental at its serviceCentres.
The CF campaign helped Laval resident Sarah-Léane finally take her dream trip. Diagnosed in 2017 with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer that starts in blood stem cells, she underwent seven long months of hospitalization with chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. Despite this ordeal, Sarah-Léane, who turned 16 the month after the diagnosis, had dreams of travel and to her dream destination of Iceland. “The process of planning my dream gave me a big boost of energy to finish my chemo treatments and go on a trip” she recalls.
Last January, Sarah-Léane, her parents and older brother flew to Iceland for a dream week including visits to the thermal baths at the Blue Lagoon, discovery of the Golden Circle and a ton of other pleasures guided by Sarah-Léane’s planning. “I was very happy to be able to leave with my family” she says. “It was a moment of peace and healing.”
The Children’s Wish Foundation is the largest organization that helps Canadian children aged 3 to 17 with a life-threatening illness realize their greatest dreams and for more than 34 years, has worked to enable more than 25,000 children, including 8,000 in Quebec, realize their most dear dream with their families.
For information visit www.revesdenfants.ca
