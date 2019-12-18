Maimonides Battle of the Bands relives the Woodstock festival

Montrealers came out in hippie gear Dec. 3 and 4 to relive the peace, love and music of the 1969 Woodstock festival during the annual Donald Berman Maimonides Battle of the Bands, held at the MTelus downtown — formerly the Metropolis.
The four bands— made up of local entrepreneurs, doctors and lawyers— playing each night paid tribute to the artists who performed at the massively attended festival on Max Yasgur’s farm in Bethel, New York. On the night I attended, there were performances of the songs of Joe Cocker (his intense performance of The Beatles’ With A Little Help From My Friends at the festival) was a standout moment); Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young; Creedence Clearwater Revival and The Band.
The event was again hosted by Andy Nulman, also decked out in hippie clothing and hair and performing Bob Dylan parodies geared to the event.
Each band performed before a large screen which displayed psychedelic images and footage from the actual Woodstock performances.
The event was presented by National Bank Private Banking 1859, and raised funds for “the vital ongoing Cultural and Quality of Life programs that make our 387-bed long-term care facility such a wonderful place for our residents to live,” organizers stated. “These include our award-winning iPod music program, holiday celebrations and many leisure activities.”
