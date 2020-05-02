MADA launches 'Meals à Partager' to help isolated community members

MADA, the Jewish community organization that helps those in need, has launched "Meals à Partager" to deliver prepared Kosher meals to the most isolated members of the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
According to the MADA statement, “Meals à Partager” "offers three prepared/pre-cooked meals (breakfast, lunch and dinner), per person, per day. Deliveries are made twice weekly.
"All meals are planned with nutritional requirements in mind and based on ease of preparation. For example, many meals are pre-packed in aluminum dishes for easy reheating in the oven. In its first week, the program served about 800 people. That number is expected to double and may go higher in response to demand. Meals are delivered by car, driven by volunteers, directly to clients’ doors. Recipients must be 65 years of age or older, in self-isolation and/or suffering from pre-existing medical conditions."
MADA officials said that while the new program has been launched during the COVID-19 crisis, it will be permanent "and is intended to address larger issues that predate the current crisis: Many seniors lack the resources to feed themselves, some wrestle with medical challenges and limited mobility, and others suffer from the mental health risks associated with isolation."
“The COVID-19 crisis has been difficult for everyone, but particularly hard on the elderly who often live alone and are now being told to stay home,” stated Rabbi Chaim Cohen, Executive Director of MADA. “We are launching this program in response to feedback from the community. People need the safety and convenience of home deliveries. Plus, prepared meals must be quick and easy to reheat. Our mission of feeding people in need has not changed. But, we have adjusted how we do it.”
Rabbi Cohen said the success of the new program depends on community support. “We need volunteers and donors. There are many ways to contribute. For example, we have volunteers who may not make deliveries because they are self-isolating but continue to reach out to clients by telephone. We know from experience that the client/volunteer relationship is mutually-rewarding. That may be truer now than ever before."
As well, MADA’s cafeteria is still open, and "all meals are served in individually-wrapped containers for 'take-out' only."
For more information, consult www.madacenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.