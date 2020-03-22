The MADA organization on Décarie Blvd. in Côte des Neiges, which helps those who are elderly and socially isolated, has initiated an emergency plan related to the COVID-19 virus.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting people all over the world,” stated Rabbi Chaim Cohen, Executive Director of MADA. “At this difficult time, we are focused on caring for members of our immediate community — the elderly and often alone — who are among the most vulnerable in our society. We are committed to distributing food to as many people as possible. Our top priority remains our clients, whose needs are greater than ever during this unprecedented time. We thank everyone for their support and understanding.”
MADA's measures include:
• Clients, volunteers and employees are asked to avoid MADA if they: have been in contact with anyone testing positive for COVID-19; have been outside Quebec in the last 14 days; and are showing cold-like symptoms."
• Children under 18 and seniors over 70 years of age are asked to avoid MADA until further notice.
"Clients, volunteers and employees will wear gloves and masks, and adhere to a strict social distancing policy. The Cafeteria remains open," says a MADA advisory. "All meals will be served in individually-wrapped containers for 'take-out' only. Access to the building will be restricted. Meals will be distributed in a temporary tent in MADA’s parking lot."
MADA officials pointed out that their food bank also remains open, "but groceries will be distributed in pre-packed bags.
"Shabbat to Share food boxes will be delivered on Thursdays. Volunteers will leave boxes at clients’ doors. They will no longer be permitted to enter clients’ homes. All communal Passover Seders have been cancelled, however 'Seder in a Box' will be available to clients who register online."
MADA officials added that Passover food baskets "will be distributed as planned. Pick-up will be from a temporary tent in MADA’s parking lot.
"The Clothing Depot is closed until further notice. Donations of clothing may be deposited in bins in the nearby Décarie Square parking lot.The Furniture Depot is closed until further notice."
For more information, contact (514) 342-4969 x 770.
