MADA announces new fundraising approach

MADA, the Côte des Neiges-based non-profit community centre which provides people in need with basic necessities, announced that it has launched a new approach to fundraising as a “response to the growing needs of the Jewish community.”
The new approach is being directed toward MADA’s “Shabbat to Share,” described by the organization as one of its core services in which “volunteers deliver kosher Shabbat meals and offer friendly visits to members of the community who are usually elderly and often alone....MADA delivers an average of 650 boxed Shabbat dinners each week at an operating cost of approximately $500,000 per year.”
Rabbi Chaim Cohen, executive director of MADA, said that while the organization is “delivering a large number of Shabbat meals every week, we estimate that we’re only serving around 40 percent of those in need.
“Levels of poverty and loneliness continue to rise in our community,” he added. “We must do more.”
The new approach is that “Shabbat to Share” donors are “invited to ‘Refer a Friend’.
“With a simple click, donors may enter a friend’s e-mail address and compose a short message. This type of highly-personalized solicitation is expected to reach numerous new potential donors. Please see https://madacenter.com/bethelight/.”
“We are entirely reliant on financial support from the community,” Rabbi Cohen added. “We need new donors and no donation is too small. For those unable to make a financial contribution, we also rely on volunteers, including people to prepare and deliver Shabbat meals. In compassionate observance of Chanukah, we ask all members of the community to find a way to contribute that reflects their abilities, no matter their limitations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.