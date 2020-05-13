For years, author Moashella Shortte knew what it felt like to look in a mirror and only see what you didn’t like about yourself.
“When I knew I was having a baby girl I, had to be sure that she would love herself; that she would never look in the mirror and think something was wrong what was wrong with her,” says the mother of four and educational program designer.
The Laval resident grew up feeling the sting and trauma of bullying and loss, growing up on a tiny Caribbean island where books were at a premium. Shortte treasured each volume that came her way, and when there were none, she made up stories, inspired by her home and the colorful characters around her.
It was seven years ago when she would place her baby girl Siena down to play in the dining room near a mirrored wall, the baby girl instinctively taking to her own image and greeting herself every day like a long-lost friend.
“One day I just watched her and took photos of her and was amazed at how she loved herself and how she saw herself.” We are born loving ourselves she says. “I decided to be actively engaged to ensure that her self-worth will be based on herself, not what's happened to her, or what anybody wants to tell her or impose on her. How could I make sure that stays?”
The answer came two days later, in the middle of the night to be precise as she woke with a start and began to scribble. “It was a poem; my brain was just shooting out words in short form.” A poem, she says, that she would regularly recite to Siena. Shortte transcribed it into her Notes app, and that was it: “The words in the book are exactly what that first draft was. Not a word has been changed.”
Mirror (Austin Macauley Publishers LLC, 2020) was born.
“Everyone has worth, and it’s important to constantly remind yourself of this, especially during the formative years of childhood. And doing so can be as simple as standing before your reflection in the mirror, smiling at the person that you are.”
Indeed, Siena, 6, was a few months old, she recalls “and I was overwhelmed by the joy on her face as she interacted with her reflection. I said a quiet prayer for her to always have that much joy when she looked at herself.”
It’s also a credo for the way she lives her life. Having seen hardship she agrees, “There's a lot of bad out there. There's no doubt. But there's also so much beauty, and it’s so much of a better life when you connect with everything you see. You just need to open your eyes.”
Mirror was released on May 4 and is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and in other bookstores.
