Long way off from Cavendish link: Hampstead Mayor

It will be a long time before Montrealers see Cavendish Blvd. connected between Côte St. Luc and St. Laurent, Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg said at the August town council meeting.
Steinberg was responding to a Queen Mary Road resident who expressed concern about traffic on Ellerdale/Isabella increasing, in light of the coming projects along Décarie, especially the Royalmount shopping and entertainment complex.
"We already see people who are living in Côte St. Luc and who want to get to Décarie on the north-south axis choose Ellerdale as their route from CSL or NDG to Montreal," the resident said. "Is there any advance on the Cavendish link? This has been discussed for a long time."
Steinberg said there is "not much progress with respect to Cavendish.
"With the Royalmount development, the Westbury development, the Triangle development which is pretty much finished, the Hippodrome, Décarie Square — you put all that together, and that's an enormous amount of traffic," the Mayor said. "And while I've been in favour of the Cavendish extension and I've spoken to numerous people in Montreal, at the provincial level, and our MP Anthony Housefather and so on about this, we are still a long way from seeing the Cavendish extension."
Steinberg said he will continue efforts to help a Cavendish link come to fruition, by continuing meetings with representatives from different levels of government.
"At the federal level, the answer is going to be 'this is not our baby, it is provincial and the City of Montreal'.... so it's not going to do much good to lobby the [federal] candidates. It's the province and Montreal. At the moment, they say they're going to do it, it's coming along, it's slowly moving."
Steinberg added that "one point that has to be realized is that as much as I'd love the Cavendish extension, I can't wait for it to actually happen.The short answer is, I'll continue to do anything I can with respect to Cavendish and anything else."
