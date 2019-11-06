Once they learned about the Benny sports centre’s plans to close their tiny gym, several NDG seniors called The Suburban to see what could be done to convince Loisirs Sportifs CDN-NDG to change their mind “...because we need that gym, and we have nowhere else to go.”
During an extensive interview that took place over coffee in the sports centre’s coffee bar, Brent Perry, 67, told The Suburban that the gym is a community asset for a lot of local seniors who really can’t afford to go to any of the city’s major gyms.
“It’s cheap, it’s convenient, and it’s a good environment for seniors who want to get a bit of exercise,” said Perry.
Upon reflection, Perry also believes that it’s more of a senior’s issue than anything else because the seniors who use the local gym “...aren’t comfortable in other gyms because they’re not part of the gym culture.”
Aside from what it costs to use the city’s major gym facilities, Perry went on to describe situations where seniors have a hard time fitting into a competitive micro-culture where young men routinely ‘flip’ bars loaded with serious loads of heavy metal “...when you can barely lift 40 lbs. on a good day.” According to Perry, vanity is just as much of an issue for seniors surrounded by all those young bodies as it is annoying to see how a small clique of so-called ‘gym buddies’ can monopolize equipment when you’re left to wait for your turn on a machine.
“Let’s face it,” he said. “They’re young, and we’re old so there’s nothing anybody can do about it.”
While there’s some talk about selling off the gym’s equipment and in order to convert the tiny room’s 20 square meters into a ‘community activities’ room, it’s difficult to imagine how anything can be done within a room that includes nothing more than three closed walls and a window that looks out onto the building’s basement hallway.
“It’s too small for dance classes and it’s too small for yoga,” said another senior who did not want to be identified for this article. “It’s meant to be a gym, and I hope they can understand that.”
According to CDN-NDG Borough director Stéphane Plante, there’s some question about how many people actually use the gym on a regular basis, but during an extensive telephone interview, he did say that the borough “...would look into the issue,” now that they know what’s at stake for the seniors who use the gym.
“That’s great news,” said Perry after he was told about Plant’s decision. “It’s nice to know the mayor is willing to listen to us, and that she understands what that gym means to us.”
